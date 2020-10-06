 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't attack Public Schools
Letter: Don't attack Public Schools

There is a stark choice between the candidates vying for the position on the Pima County Board of Supervisors in District One.

Steve Spain, the Republican candidate, said during a July 29 KNST radio interview, that a beneficial outcome of the pandemic is making parents realize they can home school and "get their kids out of the public indoc system."

I taught school for over two decades in Pima County and watched so many dedicated educators go above and beyond to meet the needs of their students. 91 % of students in the US go to public school. This is where generations have been educated and gained the opportunity to fulfill dreams and ambitions. Most of you reading this letter went to public schools.

For Mr. Spain to attack this country's educational system is downright un-American. He does not deserve your vote. The choice is clear in this race. Rex Scott is the intelligent and thoughtful leader that we need.

Pam Simon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

