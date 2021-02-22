 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't believe everything you read
Letter: Don't believe everything you read

A bill currently being considered in the AZ legislature (HB2551) would have you believe it is somehow safe to allow holders of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits into public buildings like libraries, community centers, convention centers, the DMV. There are no longer any state-regulated requirements that a permit holder show awareness of safe handling, cleaning and storing weapons, have proficiency in shooting or be mentally fit to use deadly force. Instruction is available from a wide range of sources, none of which are overseen by the Department of Public Safety. Arizona recognizes permits from all 50 states, giving non-residents the same access as resident permit holders. If a green light is given to CCW permit holders, the only real safeguard to keep out all concealed weapons would be hiring security and installing metal detectors. We have better uses for our limited public safety resources.

Meg Pradelt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

