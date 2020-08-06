You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Don't blame teachers
Re: the Aug. 1 letter "Statistics indicate schools should reopen."

In the letter teachers and their “incorrect and misguided opinions" are blamed for schools staying closed. Do not blame teachers, who are just trying to keep their families safe. Yes, most schools in Europe have reopened their schools, but according to Dr. Fauci, our top infectious-disease specialist, citizens of Europe compliantly stopped 95 percent of activities during their shut-down. Americans stopped about 50% of activities, and, began to open-up much sooner. Europeans universally practiced mask wearing and distancing, resulting in European children going back to school, because Covid numbers are low. Do not blame teachers for teaching students remotely. Blame your neighbors, who could not live without "essentials" like craft supplies, new tile and paint, and whatever they bought in some department store that refused to close. Blame the people who did not wear masks at an event for thousands. Maybe, blame yourself.

Carol Ruiz

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

