 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't "dance with the one what brung ya"
View Comments

Letter: Don't "dance with the one what brung ya"

On Jan 27, "Where do I go to get censured", a Bay area transplant left behind a promise to her friends to "at least turn AZ (Tucson) purple". One might ask, why did you come to our beautiful state in the first place? If you didn't like us as we are, then perhaps you should have just remained in your Garden of Eden called San Francisco. Some of us Tucsonians are confused as to which of your purple gifts we might need to make you content and better our daily lives. A burgeoning homeless population, rampant drug use, elevated crime, lack of public health services, a broken sanitation system, public corruption, human excrement on the street, a cost of living so unbearable even the middle class cannot survive. Or maybe it is just some of the highest housing prices in the world and that ever present $4 per gallon gas.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News