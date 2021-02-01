Letter: Don't "dance with the one what brung ya"

On Jan 27, "Where do I go to get censured", a Bay area transplant left behind a promise to her friends to "at least turn AZ (Tucson) purple". One might ask, why did you come to our beautiful state in the first place? If you didn't like us as we are, then perhaps you should have just remained in your Garden of Eden called San Francisco. Some of us Tucsonians are confused as to which of your purple gifts we might need to make you content and better our daily lives. A burgeoning homeless population, rampant drug use, elevated crime, lack of public health services, a broken sanitation system, public corruption, human excrement on the street, a cost of living so unbearable even the middle class cannot survive. Or maybe it is just some of the highest housing prices in the world and that ever present $4 per gallon gas.
Tom Hansen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.