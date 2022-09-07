Letter: "Don't Debate Election Deniers" In regards to "Tim Stellar's Column: Hobbs, Kelly Must Not Dodge Debates

Considering the childish insults and constant interruptions during the Republican gubernatorial debate, it's wise for Katie Hobbs to avoid a similar spectacle with her Trump-endorsed opponent, Kari Lake. Mark Twain said, "Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with their experience." But aside from denying Lake a platform for name-calling and lies, there's and even more important reason for not debating her: Lake is an election denier. Political debates are vital displays of commitment to the democratic process by honorable candidates. But those who will not honor the results of that very electoral process have no place on that stage. If Lake admits that Joe Biden won the last election and renounces Trump's Big Lie, then-and only then-should Hobbs debate her. Because what's the point of hearing from a candidate who refuses to hear the voice of the voters-a person who would turn our democratic republic into a banana republic.