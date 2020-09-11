Letter: Don't defund, Redesign Law Enforcement

For decades, "We The People" have defunded mental health in our country. Our own police and sheriff's departments have declared their jails and prisons, full of mental health issues. So, let's adapt our present state into a future state redesign of our law enforcement to meet our present and future challenges. Our 911 calls need to be allocated into three notices......criminal, mental health and mental health with law enforcement back up.
Our department structures need to be designed with mental health professionals embedded within the departments and assist those calls. Until and unless we adapt to our present reality, police will be called to social issues that they are not prepared to deal with. Putting a hood over the head of a naked man in a cold winter and snowy night does not solve the mental health issues of modern America. We can do better. Adapt!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
