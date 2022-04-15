Letter: Don't Delay on Climate Investments

Especially in light of this month’s ICPP Working Group III Report: Mitigation of Climate Change, there is every reason for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021 to be foremost in political discussions as a means to counter the market volatility of fossil fuels so starkly exposed by COVID pandemic health measures and further exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Record-setting droughts, flooding, wildfires, heatwaves and cold-weather events are becoming more commonplace worldwide, impacting entire communities and regions with increasing severity. Which Horseman of the Apocalypse are our elected officials waiting for, exactly? We must Build for a Carbon-Free Future, starting now, with every road project and legislative action. Far cheaper, by every measure, to prevent climate catastrophe and invest in actionable solutions than to continue funding the source of the problem while claiming that the transition is not affordable. Inaction only increases that price burden exponentially; from microplastics to greenhouse gases, let's break this destructive cycle of fossil fuel co-dependency.