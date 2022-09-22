 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't Elect Extremists.

In recent years, the Arizona State Legislature has been reduced to a battlefield for culture war issues while ignoring climate change, health care and public education. This November, we have an opportunity to elect moderate legislators who will address critical issues such as assuring that Arizona has an adequate water supply and a tax system that benefits all Arizonans, not just the top 1%.

Unfortunately, the so-called “Freedom Team” of Republicans running in LD 17—Wadsack(Senate), Jones and McGarr(House) will push legislation that is anti-women’s right to choose, anti-public schools, and anti-fair tax. They’ll also waste our money supporting the “Big Lie” and making it harder for most of us to vote.

I urge moderate Republicans and Independents to reject the LD 17 radical Republican candidates in favor of the moderate slate of LD 17 Democratic candidates -Nickerson(Senate), Allmond and Radford(House). It is time to quit electing extremists who have dominated the Arizona Legislature for the last decade.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

