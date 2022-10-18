Letter: Don't elect liars

The House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has now shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that President Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election. Yet he continues to repeat the lie that the election was somehow "stolen."

Sadly, far too many candidates for state and national office continue to spout this same lie -- utterly without foundation. The Republican candidates for Arizona's Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General all repeat this lie, even though I suspect they know the truth.

Please think carefully before you put a check mark next to any candidate who has supported Trump's Big Lie. Why on earth would you want to have known liars elected to any position of making policy? Why would you trust someone who openly lies?

Vote smart! Our very Democracy depends on it.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley