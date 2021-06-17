 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't forget Ducey's acts at the next election
Letter: Don't forget Ducey's acts at the next election

Re: the June 16 article "Ducey: Universities can't require masks."

The headline "Ducey: Universities can't require masks" (June 16) says it all. The man and the party that tried to overrule local authorities on mask mandates, proven measures to protect the public safety of Arizona citizens, and the man that opened bars and gyms at the height of the covid surge in Arizona, is at it again. This time he's causing the reckless endangerment of our college age population over the objections of universities that are trying with all their might to protect all of our sons and daughters (vaccinated and unvaccinated). What did we do to deserve this heedless and dangerous man? Remember this in the next election!

Molly Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

