Letter: Don't forget the ACC
Thank you for the October 6 guest opinion by University of Arizona freshman and scholar, Pragnya Karlapudi: “Vote because the Earth, its climate depends on you.”

Whenever I hear young people speaking out for climate I’m enormously proud of their activism and, at the same time, ashamed by the world my generation is leaving for them.

I have 50 years on Ms. Karlapudi and, though I may wish her next half-century to be as wonderful as mine has been, I know it won’t be.

Climate change is upon us. We’ll all be dealing with it from now on. For me, maybe not so long but for her and those who follow, a life-long crisis.

My newspaper-reading cohort, we can make amends today by electing clean energy advocates to Arizona’s Corporation Commission. Please vote for Arizona’s solar team: Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield, and Anna Tovar.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

