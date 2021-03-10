 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't halt development of the zoo
I urge the Mayor and City Counsel to not halt development of Pathway to Asia at Reid Park Zoo.

Our family has been enjoying this zoo for over 20 years. Since I was two, the only birthday gift I ever wanted was a trip to the zoo. I am now 17 and part of the teen volunteer Zoo Crew. I aspire to be a veterinarian and the zoo has helped me to follow my dream.

This project is a critical investment that will enhance the quality of life for all Tucson children and help us protect and conserve endangered wildlife.

Animals in zoos are ambassadors to their cousins in the wild. They help educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment leaving people leave with a newfound understanding and compassion for wildlife.

Opponents to this project are not acting in the best interest of the community. Pathway to Asia must proceed for the sake of the animals and the children who are inspired by them.

Jeffrey R. Huether

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

