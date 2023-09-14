The attorney for Mark Finchem and Kari Lake says there is no actual evidence that electronic tabulating machine improperly counted any votes or were that they were hacked. However, he says the mere possibility that vote tallies could be altered is enough to basically throw the machines and/or votes out. Well, then. There is no actual evidence that I have won the Powerball lottery, or that I have even bought a ticket. However, the mere possibility that I could win should be enough for the money to be awarded to me.