Letter: Don't let the Kansas flat tax experiment become Arizona's future

In the last legislative cycle, a slim Republican majority passed a flat tax that will cut revenues by an estimated $1.9 billion! Recall “the Kansas experiment” in which the 2012 Kansas legislature, working from rosy job growth projections, passed a flat tax which by 2017 had nearly bankrupted that state. The projected job growth did not materialize. Schools closed early – no money for staff. Roads and bridges crumbled – no money for maintenance. The legislature had to vote to roll back the tax cut.
In an email exchange with Sen. Leach (LD11-R), I expressed concern with the effects of such a drastic cut. His response was that he foresees strong growth for Arizona. I can be as optimistic as the next person, but what if those projections are as disastrously off as they were in Kansas? It will take a challenging super-majority in our legislature to overturn this tax bill. Find a place where you can sign the referenda to put this on hold until we can vote!
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
