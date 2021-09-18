 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't let the Kansas flat tax experiment become Arizona's future
View Comments

Letter: Don't let the Kansas flat tax experiment become Arizona's future

  • Comments

In the last legislative cycle, a slim Republican majority passed a flat tax that will cut revenues by an estimated $1.9 billion! Recall “the Kansas experiment” in which the 2012 Kansas legislature, working from rosy job growth projections, passed a flat tax which by 2017 had nearly bankrupted that state. The projected job growth did not materialize. Schools closed early – no money for staff. Roads and bridges crumbled – no money for maintenance. The legislature had to vote to roll back the tax cut.

In an email exchange with Sen. Leach (LD11-R), I expressed concern with the effects of such a drastic cut. His response was that he foresees strong growth for Arizona. I can be as optimistic as the next person, but what if those projections are as disastrously off as they were in Kansas? It will take a challenging super-majority in our legislature to overturn this tax bill. Find a place where you can sign the referenda to put this on hold until we can vote!

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Invasive Species

Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and…

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News