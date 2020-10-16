Letter: Don't Let Your Guard Down

The protective effect of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID is well established. To provide maximal benefit, the mask must cover the wearer’s mouth and nose. But go to the local grocery store and you will see a substantial percentage of mask wearers only covering their mouth, potentially allowing viral particles to freely enter and exit their noses during the simple process of breathing. With 50,000 new cases occurring daily in the U.S., this pandemic is far from over. Now is not the time to let one’s guard down, both figuratively and literally. Please mask up – all the way up.
Keith Kaback, M.D.
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
