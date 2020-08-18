Letter: Don't Let Your Vote Go Uncounted

Actions taken by the Trump Administration to delay the Postal Service means your vote might not be counted. This election will see historic levels of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, and changes made to the Postal Service will disenfranchise thousands of Arizonans. Delayed service will result in voters receiving ballots too late, and legal votes being uncounted because they did not arrive on time.
You can ensure your vote is counted by following these steps. First, register to vote as soon as possible before Oct. 5. Once registered, request an absentee ballot. You can do this TODAY by applying online, calling or emailing your county recorder, or submitting a form at the recorder's office. Do NOT wait until the Oct. 23 deadline to request a ballot. It will be too late. As soon as you receive your ballot, fill it out and mail it back that SAME DAY.
Or, drop off your ballot or vote in-person early (starting mid-Oct.) or on election day (Nov. 3).
Matt Ormsbee
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
