You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't Let Your Vote Go Uncounted
View Comments

Letter: Don't Let Your Vote Go Uncounted

Actions taken by the Trump Administration to delay the Postal Service means your vote might not be counted. This election will see historic levels of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, and changes made to the Postal Service will disenfranchise thousands of Arizonans. Delayed service will result in voters receiving ballots too late, and legal votes being uncounted because they did not arrive on time.

You can ensure your vote is counted by following these steps. First, register to vote as soon as possible before Oct. 5. Once registered, request an absentee ballot. You can do this TODAY by applying online, calling or emailing your county recorder, or submitting a form at the recorder's office. Do NOT wait until the Oct. 23 deadline to request a ballot. It will be too late. As soon as you receive your ballot, fill it out and mail it back that SAME DAY.

Or, drop off your ballot or vote in-person early (starting mid-Oct.) or on election day (Nov. 3).

Matt Ormsbee

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News