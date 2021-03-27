 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't Mess with Arizona's Votes!
I'm a 73-year old Tucsonan who has voted by mail for many years. I absolutely resent the Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature attempting to make it harder for me to cast my vote. This is not a partisan opinion. Only Republicans attempted to nullify our votes in the 2020 election, despite state officials certifying the votes and the courts upholding the result. Only Republicans are now sponsoring House and Senate Bills to make it harder for seniors, working people, and people with disabilities to vote by mail. Why shorten our voting time? Why make it mandatory to vote in primaries or else we'll lose our right to vote? Why cause longer lines and less convenient times to vote in person? This is the stuff of comic book villains, not elected officials in a democracy. What happened to common sense? They're making it harder to vote--for them!

Judith Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

