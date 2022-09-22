Letter: Don't mess with the comics

Looking at the new comics half-page, my immediate response was "Ack!" The comics are the little bright spot to my day. And Lee Enterprises just turned off the light. I understand the need to cut costs but don't see why you can't have one full page of comics? Also, why not do a survey to see which comics Tucson customers prefer in print. I imagine it's not For Better or for Worse, which is just reruns. Heck, if you're running reruns I'll gladly take the Far Side instead. Please don't tell me I can just read Dilbert or Zits online. I can't, as it will give me vertigo. Every time I pay my quarterly subscription I cringe. But I pay it because I need to have a local paper available in print. Please let us have a voice in which comics are printed!