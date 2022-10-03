Letter: Don't need that Majority Rule

I received and read a pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State's office called, "What's On My Ballot?," containing information on state ballot propositions. Halloween came early! If you beileve in "Majority Rule" democracy, this is scary!

Prop 128 provides that if ANY PART of an initiative is ruled unconstitutional, the Legislature may tamper with the whole thing: amend, supersede, or withdraw funding. Prop 129 would enact stricter rules for subject matter and title of initiatives -- food for the Arizona Supreme Court to kill an initiative.

Prop 132 would increase from 50% to 60% the votes needed to raise taxes by initiative. Like the U.S. Senate filibuster, 41% can veto passage of a bill.

The Arizona Legislature needs a lesson that power flows from the people, rather than being imposed on the people, top down. Vote "No" on Propositions 128, 129, and 132. Majority rule, not minority rule.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley