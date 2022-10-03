 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't need that Majority Rule

  • Comments

I received and read a pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State's office called, "What's On My Ballot?," containing information on state ballot propositions. Halloween came early! If you beileve in "Majority Rule" democracy, this is scary!

Prop 128 provides that if ANY PART of an initiative is ruled unconstitutional, the Legislature may tamper with the whole thing: amend, supersede, or withdraw funding. Prop 129 would enact stricter rules for subject matter and title of initiatives -- food for the Arizona Supreme Court to kill an initiative.

Prop 132 would increase from 50% to 60% the votes needed to raise taxes by initiative. Like the U.S. Senate filibuster, 41% can veto passage of a bill.

The Arizona Legislature needs a lesson that power flows from the people, rather than being imposed on the people, top down. Vote "No" on Propositions 128, 129, and 132. Majority rule, not minority rule.

People are also reading…

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Letter: Ballot Propositions—my guide

“What’s On My Ballot?”landed in our home recently. It’s complex and detailed—a total of 11 Propositions on our 2022 Ballot. I went through the…

Letter: Kelli ward made it easy

By now, we’ve all received and thoroughly read the Arizona 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet. Who doesn’t love to read 300 pages of leg…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News