Letter: Don't need to dial ten digits?

On October 24, I dutifully started dialing 520 on my cell phone before each local number. Yesterday I forgot. The call went through anyway! I may know why. Years ago, I heard that a cell phone has a default area code used if only seven digits are dialed. Maybe that's why the call went through on my T-Mobile cell phone.
(Years ago, when I used a different cell phone carrier, I dialed a seven-digit number and got someone in another area code. Maybe it's safer to just dial the 520!)
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.