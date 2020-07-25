Letter: Don't Read the Signs

It's election time again with signs cluttering every corner of major intersections. After the primary, the endless commercials will start - with candidates spending huge money for the ability to sling insults at each other. All this in an attempt to influence the minds of voters. To make an informed decision voters need solid information about candidates and propositions. We need to know about political platforms, backgrounds, endorsements, and what each proposition is all about. And in view of widespread discontent with government these days, good information is more important than ever. Information is readily available through the clean election booklets, guides mailed out by State of AZ, televised debates and interviews, news articles and candidates' websites. Signs and commercials distract from substance. And too many people vote solely based on how many times they've seen a name or heard their commercial. No informed voter needs to see a sign or hear a commercial to reinforce their decision.
Greg Hale
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!