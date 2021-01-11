Letter: Don't renew Huckelberry's contract

Pima County administration Chuck Huckelberry is asking for a raise despite sending most Pima County staff home without pay. County employees are furloughed or working at 50% capacity at no fault of their own for three weeks, perhaps more, at Huckelberry's discretion and against the Board of Supervisors wishes. Huckelberry wants to raise his $302,000 salary to $315,000 during this AND he has a car allowance. I urge the Board of Supervisors to say no to renewing his contract, it is a gross decision and hugely unfair to the staff who are struggling over the holidays while this man has the gall to ask for a raise for four years. Sending staff home is a good idea but how could they not be paid, and this man ask for a raise?
Graham Felter
Midtown
