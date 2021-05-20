Letter: Don't sell your vote - People died for it

I and others frequently comment on the shenanigans and misdeeds of politicians; members of the opposite party. We curse and correct them in their lies and hypocrisy. That will never stop. I will use my free speech when the occasion calls for it, often as it may be.
However, and I’ve heard this over and over for years, “We elected them.”
It never sank in until this weekend talking to my oldest friend in Chicago, my hometown. We knew politicians. We knew the good and the bad; the best money could buy. And that was no joke.
But, if the citizens needed something, it got done. Roads paved? Snow cleared? Trees pruned? Done. Why? Because these officials, primarily men, knew that if they said they’d do it, it better be done. They wanted our vote. They wanted our support—the people.
Today’s politicians no longer need us. They’re dependent upon billionaires, millionaires, corporations, PACs, Big businesses, hidden foreign money, et al. Don’t sell your vote.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.