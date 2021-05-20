 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't sell your vote - People died for it
View Comments

Letter: Don't sell your vote - People died for it

  • Comments

I and others frequently comment on the shenanigans and misdeeds of politicians; members of the opposite party. We curse and correct them in their lies and hypocrisy. That will never stop. I will use my free speech when the occasion calls for it, often as it may be.

However, and I’ve heard this over and over for years, “We elected them.”

It never sank in until this weekend talking to my oldest friend in Chicago, my hometown. We knew politicians. We knew the good and the bad; the best money could buy. And that was no joke.

But, if the citizens needed something, it got done. Roads paved? Snow cleared? Trees pruned? Done. Why? Because these officials, primarily men, knew that if they said they’d do it, it better be done. They wanted our vote. They wanted our support—the people.

Today’s politicians no longer need us. They’re dependent upon billionaires, millionaires, corporations, PACs, Big businesses, hidden foreign money, et al. Don’t sell your vote.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News