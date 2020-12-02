 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't wait for Ducey
View Comments

Letter: Don't wait for Ducey

The front page Star article on 11/29/20 about the oncoming Covid catastrophe sounded an important and chilling alarm. But it is unlikely to prompt action from the State government. The Pima County governing body, the Board of Supervisors, can and should act to strengthen, clarify and enforce the June 19, 2020 countywide requirement (2020-49) for "the wearing of face coverings when in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained." Currently the resolution states: "No civil or criminal enforcement action will be taken without the express approval of the Board." Apparently, the Board has decided to limit action to "education." We are past the need for education. We need the Board to authorize serious enforcement, particular to repeat offenders, whether a grocery store, bar, or private gathering in a public place. If we are masked and distanced, we can continue with more freedom. Note, too, the State and the County are scaring away potential visitors by allowing the pandemic to overwhelm our medical facilities.

Eloise Gore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News