Letter: Don't wait for Ducey

The front page Star article on 11/29/20 about the oncoming Covid catastrophe sounded an important and chilling alarm. But it is unlikely to prompt action from the State government. The Pima County governing body, the Board of Supervisors, can and should act to strengthen, clarify and enforce the June 19, 2020 countywide requirement (2020-49) for "the wearing of face coverings when in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained." Currently the resolution states: "No civil or criminal enforcement action will be taken without the express approval of the Board." Apparently, the Board has decided to limit action to "education." We are past the need for education. We need the Board to authorize serious enforcement, particular to repeat offenders, whether a grocery store, bar, or private gathering in a public place. If we are masked and distanced, we can continue with more freedom. Note, too, the State and the County are scaring away potential visitors by allowing the pandemic to overwhelm our medical facilities.
Eloise Gore
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!