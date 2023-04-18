DOOMSCROLLING

Doomscrolling, a word that describes the act of obsessively reading

bad news. Letters to the editor that evoke the negative continue to thrive.

Local newspapers have understood our addiction for long time.

Our letters to the editor often lean this way. Negativity bias is something we are all familiar with. Over the years, negative letters have become more common.

If you are someone who reads political news regularly, about presidents on both

sides purportedly breaking the law, corrupt political families, war,

lying politicians, and partisan gridlock... then you might come to think

that all politicians are corrupt, lying warmongers who get nothing done.

Why are most letters to the editor so negative? The answer appears to be us , the readers.

If we only spend our time focusing on tbad things, we'll end up missing all the decent and productive people and stories out there. That won't just weigh on our own well-being, but it will also limit our opportunities in the future to build on the good.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side