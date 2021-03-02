Letter: Doonesbury is Back!

Re: the Feb. 28 article "'Doonesbury' cartoonist Trudeau on war, work and America's 'fever'."
What a wonderful Sunday morning surprise to find Doonesbury back large as life and in color on the Op-Ed page. We have long missed Garry Trudeau's intelligent amusing and often pointed comments on politics, culture, and just everyday life. He is an excellent companion to David Fitzsimmons, our local hero political cartoonist and Saturday morning opinion writer. Thank you Arizona Daily Star. You've just earned your keep for the year!
Gail Gibbons
West side
