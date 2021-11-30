Letter: Doug Ducey is putting Arizona’s children at risk

Doug Ducey is putting Arizona’s children at risk
Arizonans are getting vaccinated at a slower rate than other states., and when schools can’t require face masks children are left completely vulnerable. Schools have now gone back to in-person learning which has caused pediatric COVID cases to increase exponentially.
The children of Arizona are being put at risk of getting infected with Covid. I worry for parents who are sending their children to school every day, not because of their teachers or classmates, but because of Doug Ducey. He threatened to take away money from schools that require masks to keep students safe. Fortunately, a judge stopped his plan for now, but he is continuing to sue all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court!
Nobody wants young children to catch the COVID variant. Governor Ducey, quit trying to expose Arizona’s children to this deadly disease for your own political games.
Bobbi Zimmer
Midtown
