Letter: Doug Ducey Should Resign

Doug Ducey should resign.
COVID-19 is rampant in our state and virus-related deaths and hospitalizations continue to climb. This didn’t have to happen. Responsibility for this epic failure lies squarely with the Governor, who prematurely relaxed restrictions on May 15 long before Arizona had met CDC guidelines or had demonstrated that the virus was under control. Now we find our state further ravaged by this dreadful disease.
Wishful thinking is no substitute for informed public policy. Dismissing the advice of scientists and health professionals – and eager to please the White House – Ducey has consistently downplayed the severity of the outbreak and actually restricted local communities from taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading. With new cases at unprecedented levels, Ducey still refuses to mandate masks, increasing the likelihood of transmission.
In his effort to accomplish what we all desperately want -- to boost the economy, restore jobs, and get kids back in schools -- our inept Governor has prevented those very things from occurring.
Charlie MacCabe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!