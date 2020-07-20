Letter: Doug Ducey Should Resign
View Comments

Letter: Doug Ducey Should Resign

Doug Ducey should resign.

COVID-19 is rampant in our state and virus-related deaths and hospitalizations continue to climb. This didn’t have to happen. Responsibility for this epic failure lies squarely with the Governor, who prematurely relaxed restrictions on May 15 long before Arizona had met CDC guidelines or had demonstrated that the virus was under control. Now we find our state further ravaged by this dreadful disease.

Wishful thinking is no substitute for informed public policy. Dismissing the advice of scientists and health professionals – and eager to please the White House – Ducey has consistently downplayed the severity of the outbreak and actually restricted local communities from taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading. With new cases at unprecedented levels, Ducey still refuses to mandate masks, increasing the likelihood of transmission.

In his effort to accomplish what we all desperately want -- to boost the economy, restore jobs, and get kids back in schools -- our inept Governor has prevented those very things from occurring.

Charlie MacCabe

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News