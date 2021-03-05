Letter: Doug Ducey

Doug Ducey is a liar. I tried to get an appointment at State Farm Stadium the day before and the day of Ducey's vaccination. There were no spots available. He took the place of someone more worthy and more needy. If Ducey wanted to make a statement about Covid-19 why didn't he and his partner in crime Christ go to Yuma, Flatstaff, Winslow, or the Navaho Nation. Those area's are sadly lacking in vaccinations. That could have put him in a much better light, rather than looking like the uncaring human bei9ng he is.
David Baumgartner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.