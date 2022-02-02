 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Doug Ducey's Revolving Door
View Comments

Letter: Doug Ducey's Revolving Door

  • Comments

Arizona has been through the wringer these past few years. From experiencing some of the worst COVID-19 rates in the nation to Republicans making a mockery of our election process, Arizonans need a break from the chaos. Governor Doug Ducey is not being helpful in alleviating the chaos. As Governor, he seems give favors to some Arizonans over others, If he runs for the Senate, won’t he do the same?

Ducey has an active FBI investigation against him because he put his top officials and political interests ahead of Arizona. Ducey made sure his friends like G. Brint Ryan of Ryan LLC would make a profit from Arizona’s taxpayers. This should be a red flag to voters and constituents.

Doug Ducey has other interests and they don’t include looking out for the well-being and prosperity of Arizona. Doug Ducey has not been a good governor for all Arizonans and I believe he won’t advocate for all Arizonans in Washington D.C.

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News