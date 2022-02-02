Letter: Doug Ducey's Revolving Door

Arizona has been through the wringer these past few years. From experiencing some of the worst COVID-19 rates in the nation to Republicans making a mockery of our election process, Arizonans need a break from the chaos. Governor Doug Ducey is not being helpful in alleviating the chaos. As Governor, he seems give favors to some Arizonans over others, If he runs for the Senate, won’t he do the same?
Ducey has an active FBI investigation against him because he put his top officials and political interests ahead of Arizona. Ducey made sure his friends like G. Brint Ryan of Ryan LLC would make a profit from Arizona’s taxpayers. This should be a red flag to voters and constituents.
Doug Ducey has other interests and they don’t include looking out for the well-being and prosperity of Arizona. Doug Ducey has not been a good governor for all Arizonans and I believe he won’t advocate for all Arizonans in Washington D.C.
Bobbi Zimmer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.