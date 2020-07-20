Letter: Down Ballot Races Matter!

Down Ballot Races Matter!
The 2020 election provides an opportunity to shift the Arizona Legislature
away from Republican domination. Oro Valley is in LD 11. Its current
House representatives are two conservative mid-west transplants who are
active with ALEC, a conservative organization funded by the Koch brothers
to pass “model” state legislation including promoting charter schools and
deregulating environmental protections. Both opposed Governor Ducey’s
stay at home order and both have questioned public health guidelines on
mask wearing and social distancing. The sole Democratic candidate for the
AZ House in LD11 is Felipe Perez. Felipe is a native Arizonan who put
himself through undergraduate and medical school. He supports fully
funding Arizona public schools, protecting the environment and promoting
policies economically advantageous for all Arizonans not just business
interests. As a Doctor he can be trusted to follow scientific
recommendations on how Arizona can manage the pandemic. You can
learn more about Felipe at: https://perez4Arizona.com. Vote!
Katherine Gaboury
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!