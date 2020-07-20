Letter: Down Ballot Races Matter!
Down Ballot Races Matter!

The 2020 election provides an opportunity to shift the Arizona Legislature

away from Republican domination. Oro Valley is in LD 11. Its current

House representatives are two conservative mid-west transplants who are

active with ALEC, a conservative organization funded by the Koch brothers

to pass “model” state legislation including promoting charter schools and

deregulating environmental protections. Both opposed Governor Ducey’s

stay at home order and both have questioned public health guidelines on

mask wearing and social distancing. The sole Democratic candidate for the

AZ House in LD11 is Felipe Perez. Felipe is a native Arizonan who put

himself through undergraduate and medical school. He supports fully

funding Arizona public schools, protecting the environment and promoting

policies economically advantageous for all Arizonans not just business

interests. As a Doctor he can be trusted to follow scientific

recommendations on how Arizona can manage the pandemic. You can

learn more about Felipe at: https://perez4Arizona.com. Vote!

Katherine Gaboury

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

