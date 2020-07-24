Letter: Downtown Development
Letter: Downtown Development

Ok, so the Star prints an innocuous article on current downtown development of apartments and hotels. Nothing much other than an update on construction projects that provide jobs to many of our skilled crafts folks. I see them everyday as I walk through our downtown and know they appreciate the work during these crazy times. However, the Star absolutely needs to follow up with the amounts of taxpayers funds were used as incentives for these projects. The fallout of COVID-19 and it’s impact on tourism and the increasing reluctance to live in close contact high rise buildings is sure to put these costly projects in jeopardy of success. Who’s going to foot the bill for their possible failures? Perhaps, Fletcher McCusker and his freewheeling Rio Nuevo Board would step up and answer these questions? Or would that be too much uncomfortable transparency for them. I look forward to the ensuing follow ups.

Jerry Anderson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

