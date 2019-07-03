Re: the July 1 article "Main Gate, 4th Ave., downtown could be hit by parking changes."
In reaction to the front page article, 7/1 on possible parking changes for Downtown, Main Gate and 4th Avenue, I must vigorously protest in defeat of such consideration. After enjoying all our unique and affordable venues from dining out to theatre, symphony, concerts and just plain fun... a loyal Tucson patron of the Arts would be compelled to run to meters every two hours and " feed the meter " even at a concert at the Fox or Rialto or any number of smaller spots along Toole .... one would be dismally despondent to further have to feed a meter all night long.
I am vehemently opposed to this meniacle method of raising revenue; as it serves no purpose to loyal Tucson supporters of
all downtown leisure, cultural and culinary activities. Meter regulation should remain the way it currently stands: Friday - Sunday/ No feeding the meter. Additional parking fees are not warranted after a full evening in the many business and entertainment venues offered in our fine town.
LINDY M. ELIAS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.