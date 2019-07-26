If we keep seeing nothing but tall glass skyscrapers being built downtown, we will lose our Western heritage.....The Old Pueblo is too important to end up looking like Phoenix.
Frank Dahl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
If we keep seeing nothing but tall glass skyscrapers being built downtown, we will lose our Western heritage.....The Old Pueblo is too important to end up looking like Phoenix.
Frank Dahl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.