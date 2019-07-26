If we keep seeing nothing but tall glass skyscrapers being built downtown, we will lose our Western heritage.....The Old Pueblo is too important to end up looking like Phoenix.

Frank Dahl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

