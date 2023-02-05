"State education leader cancels diversity presentations" was a most disturbing article. I wonder how Republican Tom Horne got elected? Arizona voters showed awareness and common sense in rejecting other extreme candidates for state offices. Horne's opponent Kathy Hoffman should be protesting and demanding an investigation, just like the Republican sore losers are doing. Horne's right wing "vision" for Arizona schools, along with the voucher program and ongoing inadequate public school funding will ensure Arizona students continue to get a sub-par educational experience.