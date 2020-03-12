Letter: Dozens to Join March 17 Protest Against Gunshow Loophole
Letter: Dozens to Join March 17 Protest Against Gunshow Loophole

Re: the March 8 article "'Red flag laws,' 'gun show loopholes' violate the law."

A recent editorial cluelessly said that there is no "gun show loophole." It is clear that the loophole does exist and it allows felons, domestic abusers and prohibited persons to buy a gun without a background check. It's happening right here in Tucson. Unlicensed dealers sell guns for cash without a background check at the Pima Fairground gun show.

That's why gun safety protestors will speak out at the next Pima Fair Commission at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at 11300 S. Houghton Road. The event is organized by Citizens for a Safer Pima County, and you can RSVP to attend at http://tiny.cc/PimaGuns.

Around 80% of all firearms used in crimes are obtained through unlicensed sellers, according to Giffords.org. We demand that the Commissioners pass a rule requiring background checks in all gun sales.

More than 90% of the American public supports background checks for all gun sales. If you agree, join us next Tuesday for the Commission meeting.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

