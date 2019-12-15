I'm sick and tired of hearing about public and elected officials who think that they are above the law. DPS Director Milstead can demonstrate that he still has honor, character and cojones by apologizing and paying the fine that any ordinary citizen would have gotten. In addition, for the good name of the DPS, the officer who simply gave him a warning for speeding and dangerous driving should be censured. If you or I had done that, would we have been only given a warning. Ha! I think not.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
