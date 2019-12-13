Reading the article about DPS Colonel Frank Milstead displaying his badge when stopped for speeding brought back some memories. I am a former Highway Patrolman from another State and part of my training included dealing with such instances. I learned that in some cases, ie an expectant woman rushing to the hospital or a Doctor on an emergency call leniency could be granted. A law enforcement official should be treated exactly the same as an other person being stopped. And we were never to offer our badges as a means of currying favor with another. Is the old boy favoritism still being observed, of course it is. But the preferred way should be to man up and accept the ticket. And though Milstead insisted that his Officers give out 30% as many warnings as tickets I sincerely doubt that many warnings are given to drivers exceeding 90 MPH and weaving through traffic. Be a real leader and accept the consequences.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.