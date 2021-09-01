Letter: Dr. Carmona can do this

Gov. Ducey has appointed former surgeon general Dr. Richard Carmona to Senior Health Advisor for the state. Dr. Carmona said he would “…look at every possible strategy to…make sure everybody gets vaccinated.”
How about public service announcements on all channels including FOX News. Preferably during the Tucker Carlson Show since Tucker was suggesting people might try dangerous cures such as the horse deworming medicine.
The doctor might mention that it is a bad idea to take horse deworming medicine for the COVID-19.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.