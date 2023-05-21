It was sad to to see Dr Carmona cover himself with the stench of UA Dr. Robert Robbins mishandling of the recent Dr. Thomas Meixner shooting tragedy in his recent op-ed piece appearing in the Daily Star, What should have been President's Robbins "finest hour" was nothing more that a sniveling act that he thought would appease the justified fears of the faculty, When nonacceptance of Dr. Robbins feeble actions by the faculty were made known to him, instead of rectifying his mistakes, he attempted to double down on his condescending behavior toward them. It appears Dr. Carmona had conveniently erased all evidence of this malfeasance from his memory when he opined his "puff" piece in defense of dear Rob. I didn't think that in any reasonable amount of time, an individual would rise to the University of Arizona leadership position and be as inept as the recent Dr. Ann Weaver Hart, however, given these recent affairs cited above, I may have to make a reassessment of this thought.