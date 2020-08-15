Letter: Dr. Christ Leads Fight Against COVID-19

Recently there have been some unjustified and critical comments regarding Dr. Cara Christ, the state Director of AZDHS. These unfounded remarks ignore the fact that Dr. Christ for years has led Arizona’s successful efforts to keep our citizens safe from the 2016 Measles Outbreak, the Opioid Crisis, H1N1 flu and Ebola Crisis. A recent Republic Op-Ed piece also revealed the human side of Dr. Christ and the enormous personal sacrifices she is making to keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Significant recent declines in Corona Virus cases, which drew compliments from the White House, show that Dr. Christ is uniquely qualified to advise Arizona's leaders on this worldwide pandemic. She has the support of the vast majority of medical practitioners in this state and our complete confidence as well.
Paul Ryan
President
PACE Foundation
Paul Ryan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
