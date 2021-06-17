 Skip to main content
Letter: Dr. Fauci : Saint, Two-faced, Fraudulent or Perjurer?
Letter: Dr. Fauci : Saint, Two-faced, Fraudulent or Perjurer?

Dr. Moncef Slaoui led the WH Task Force Warp Speed development effort delivering two unbelievably successful COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Americans in an incredibly short ten months time, while Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH Chief, devoted that time to promoting himself daily, non-stop on network TV to explain why these vaccines would take much longer to develop and why they may not work.

Now we have the release of Fauci’s private emails that state “x” at the same time he was publically saying “y”. There are four characterizations of his conduct: saint, two-faced, fraudulent and perjurer.

For those relying on the Daily Star as your sole, trusted source of news you should know that they have overlooked reporting the email release as news, instead reporting only what leftist journalists say about what conservatives are saying about the emails.

If you are now confused, so am I.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

