Letter: Dr. Felipe R. Perez for AZ House

LD11 voters have a rare opportunity this election to send to the House of Representatives an actual Medical Doctor, Dr. Felipe R. Perez. What better time for us to have a physician-legislator than in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has become worse than it had to be because of attitudes that rejected science in favor of loyalty to a political leader?
I know Felipe . He is a family man of solid character, who cares about people, and their wellbeing. He is a lifelong Arizonan, and graduate of UofA. He grew up in an underprivileged neighborhood, and has dedicated his medical practice to serving underserved populations. He grew up in underfunded public schools, and knows the handicaps of children trying to learn in summer when the school can’t afford to turn on the AC, and by reading obsolete textbooks.
Dr. Perez will fight for our health and our children’s education. Please vote for Felipe R. Perez for AZ House of Representatives.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
