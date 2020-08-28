 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dr. Mo Greene, Ora Valley
View Comments

Letter: Dr. Mo Greene, Ora Valley

Martha McSally is featuring in an ad Dr. Mo Greene from Ora Valley wearing a doctor's coat and stethoscope in a hospital setting and discrediting Mark Kelly for his supposed investments. I did a Google search for Dr. Greene in Ora Valley and found nothing for practicing doctors. I checked at the Ora Valley Hospital website and no Dr. Greene among 507 doctors. I checked for a veterinarian or dentist named Dr. Greene and still nothing. Finally, I checked the Arizona Board of Medical Examiners and no Dr. Greene. I, therefore, have concluded that:

1. Dr. Greene is retired and masquerading as a practicing physician

2. Dr. Greene is an actor masquerading as a doctor

3. Dr. Greene does not exist

Will the real Dr. Greene please stand and be counted

For shame Martha McSally, for shame

Larry Mann, MD

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News