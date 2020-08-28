Letter: Dr. Mo Greene, Ora Valley

Martha McSally is featuring in an ad Dr. Mo Greene from Ora Valley wearing a doctor's coat and stethoscope in a hospital setting and discrediting Mark Kelly for his supposed investments. I did a Google search for Dr. Greene in Ora Valley and found nothing for practicing doctors. I checked at the Ora Valley Hospital website and no Dr. Greene among 507 doctors. I checked for a veterinarian or dentist named Dr. Greene and still nothing. Finally, I checked the Arizona Board of Medical Examiners and no Dr. Greene. I, therefore, have concluded that:
1. Dr. Greene is retired and masquerading as a practicing physician
2. Dr. Greene is an actor masquerading as a doctor
3. Dr. Greene does not exist
Will the real Dr. Greene please stand and be counted
For shame Martha McSally, for shame
Larry Mann, MD
Northeast side
