Many alumnae have been impressed with Dr. Robbins since he arrived at the University. So many times we thought it incredulous how many events he could attend. Science lectures, basketball games, music, he seemed to be everywhere. And then there were all the scientific things with the telescopes, space, etc. And the upgrades by those grading the schools tended to be positive.
We find it amazing how some alumnae choose to grade him on the basis of the Border Patrol appearing at the U of A, and not taking care of students? What ever happened to student decorum? It is hard to understand how first amendment freedom sanctions the ability to yell, raise havoc, and basically make a spectacle for the news. Maybe a lesson that can be learned is how to be civil, and attempt to understand differing opinions? A civility class may be in order at the U!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.