Letter: Dr. Robbins fails to understand and appreciate the Old Pueblo

Re: the May 24 article "UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives."
As a life-long resident of the Old Pueblo, I am deeply disappointed in the performance of the President of the University of Arizona, Dr. Robert C. Robbins. Recently, it was reported that Dr. Robbins was responsible for the hiring of a public relations firm headed by Sen."Moscow Mitch" McConnell. Has he learned anything about the Old Pueblo and our diverse population? Does he understand and appreciate what makes our city unique and blessed?
We were hopeful that he would embrace and promote our rich cultural traditions when appointed as the 22nd President of the U of A. It appears that he best understands and appreciates the car dealers and millionaires. He even won an endorsement from the fan's favorite basketball analyst, Bill Walton. He was described by Walton as a "nice guy" and a good fit for the U of A. Was Walton distracted? Hallucinating? Dr. Roberts public relations decisions and his embrace of "Moscow Mitch" speak volume and are disrespectful to our community.
Robert Miranda
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
