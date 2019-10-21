Re: the Oct. 4 article "Stegeman resigns from TUSD board after 11 years in job that 'wears on you'."
Friday’s article about Dr. Stegeman’s resignation concluded in a very unprofessional and biased manner.
Dr. Stegeman has worked diligently for eleven years for TUSD. The author took a quote from a political rival who has done nothing but cause separation and ineffectiveness with the board. At NO time did Dr. Stegeman acknowledge “that he is just not the best representative for the district”. Ending the article with this misinformation is a disservice to Star readers and a very unfortunate insult to a man who has given up so much of his time to improve our failing district.
I have worked as a guest teacher for TUSD for eighteen years. I have seen Dr. Stegeman a least a half dozen times at my schools or in my classroom. Ms Khmer’s should do more research and ask Grijalva or Foster (whose kids do not attend TUSD schools) how many times they’ve visited our schools.
George Youngerman
East side
