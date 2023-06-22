In our 13 years of holding season tickets to the AZ Theater Company we have loved many many performances. Our favorite until now was the play some 10 years ago about “Deportees”, based on the plane filled with migrant laborers that crashed in Los Gatos. As it ended we stood silently in tears. Well today we laughed and declared “The Legend of Georgia McBride” to be our new favorite. One of the best times we’ve had in our 79 years of life. The actors were amazing and the overall production was perfect. We now believe that where there is Drag there is joy.