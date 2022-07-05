Letter: Drag shows for children?

Tim Steller’s cheap shots at concerned parents who protest drag shows or displays conducted in front of their children in public schools and libraries cannot be left unaddressed. (“Drag show ban part of broader culture war” June 22, 2022 Opinion column)

His febrile linkage of such protesters to Pride Month protests, QAnon and the “neo-Nazi group Patriot Front” is uncalled for and not worthy of newsprint. I can be a proud Conservative with a strong moral compass without being a neo-Nazi or a QAnon follower.

Those of us who support the Drag show protests aren’t necessarily the evil people you make us out to be. Should we be linking you to violence, burning and stealing that occurred at BLM riots, or calling you a communist because you are a left winger? You can stuff such ill-conceived judgements in your trash can where they belong.