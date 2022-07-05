 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Drag shows for children?

  • Comments

Tim Steller’s cheap shots at concerned parents who protest drag shows or displays conducted in front of their children in public schools and libraries cannot be left unaddressed. (“Drag show ban part of broader culture war” June 22, 2022 Opinion column)

His febrile linkage of such protesters to Pride Month protests, QAnon and the “neo-Nazi group Patriot Front” is uncalled for and not worthy of newsprint. I can be a proud Conservative with a strong moral compass without being a neo-Nazi or a QAnon follower.

Those of us who support the Drag show protests aren’t necessarily the evil people you make us out to be. Should we be linking you to violence, burning and stealing that occurred at BLM riots, or calling you a communist because you are a left winger? You can stuff such ill-conceived judgements in your trash can where they belong.

Eldon Helmer

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News