To the Editor:
The issues that keep me up at night: Arizona’s water being used to grow alfalfa for foreign countries; the high rate of traffic accidents from people running red lights; inflation; the poor pay scale for teachers. What does NOT keep me up? Drag queen story hour, or which pronoun a teacher uses for a student.
Republicans prove, once again, that they have no real ideas to improve life for our citizens. They only care about culture wars and “owning the libs.” How anyone can vote for a republican candidate is beyond me.
Karen Micallef
Oro Valley
